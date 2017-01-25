Submit Post Advertise

Metro Borno Officials Issues Warning on Boko Haram's New Method

    Borno state officials have warned residents to be vigilant as Boko Haram now uses female suicide bombers carrying babies to avoid detection in their attacks.

    BBC reports that female attackers have been seen before, but officials said the use of babies could signal a "dangerous" trend.

    An attack in the town of Madagali on 13 January saw two women detonate their devices, killing themselves, two babies, and four others. They had passed a vigilante checkpoint, mistaken for civilians because they were carrying infants.
     
