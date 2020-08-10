Boy Drugs Girl, 15, Rapes Her In A Hotel - P.M.EXPRESS
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE Police operatives in Lagos have tracked and arrested an18-year old boy, Pelumi Oloyide, who allegedly lured and drugged a 15-year old girl in a hotel before raping her. P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at an undisclosed hotel at Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, while the...
