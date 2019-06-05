Metro Boys Can Now Wear Skirts To School, While Girls Wear Trousers – Instablog9ja

A “gender neutral” policy on school uniforms, has been announced by Mexico City officials and now, boys can wear skirts and girls can wear pants if they want.

Mexico City’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Monday, said “this is about equality and fairness.” The post Boys Can Now Wear Skirts …



