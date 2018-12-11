Featured Thread #1
The Federal Government has employed the services of a former Commissioner of Justice in Kano State, Alhaji Aliyu Umar, to head the team to prosecute the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, over his alleged refusal to declare his assets.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/breaking-assets-declaration-charge-cjn-shuns-cct/
Read More
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/breaking-assets-declaration-charge-cjn-shuns-cct/
Read More
Attachments
- 41.7 KB Views: 0