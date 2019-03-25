BREAKING: Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial indefinitely – Daily Post Nigeria

The Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the trial of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, indefinitely. El-Zakzaky’s trial was due to continue on Monday. However, the court explained that the adjournment followed the appointment of the trial judge, …
