BREAKING: Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial indefinitely – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the trial of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, indefinitely. El-Zakzaky’s trial was due to continue on Monday. However, the court explained that the adjournment followed the appointment of the trial judge, …


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2U7X0FP

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top