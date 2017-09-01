The Kenyan Supreme Court has declared null and void last month's presidential election that saw the reelection of Uhuru Kenyatta Citing irregularities, Chief Justice David Maraga said a new vote should be held within 60 days. The election commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the election by a margin of 1.4 million votes. But the opposition argued that the commission's IT system had been hacked to manipulate the results. Kenya has now made history as the first country in Africa to annul a presidential election, BBC states Opposition supporters were seen celebrating outside the court building as well as in opposition strongholds