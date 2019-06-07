JustForex Trading - Start Now

BREAKING: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites in Abuja, ChannelsTV Reporter Shot

The protest, which began from NITEL junction at Wuse 2, was disrupted by armed policemen who had cordoned off the road leading to the National Assembly and three arms zone.

Many people were injured in a violent clash between the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite, and the police on Monday.

SaharaReporters can confirm that a journalist with Channels TV was among the casualties as he was shot and rushed to the hospital.

The group clashed with the police at the federal secretariat during a protest to compel the Federal Government to release it’s their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

