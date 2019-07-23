JustForex Trading - Start Now

Precious Owolabi, the Channels TV reporter shot in the stomach during the violent clash between Shiite members and the Police in Abuja yesterday, July 22, 2019 is dead. The deceased said to be a corps member serving with Channels Television, died at the hospital he was rushed to, over the gunshot wound he sustained …
