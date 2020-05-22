BREAKING: Obaseki joins PDP - TheCable
Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the PDP on Friday afternoon. “Breaking News! The
www.thecable.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics Why Obaseki insists on Shaibu as running mate – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Politics PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate – Sahara Reporters
|Political News
|0
|Politics FG Lauds Obaseki’s Sustained Investment In education, As Edo Readies For Take-off Of New College Of Education – Leadership Newspaper
|Political News
|0
|Politics PDP postpones Edo guber primaries over Obaseki - Punch Newspaper
|Political News
|0
|Politics Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus meet, perfect defection plan - Punch Newspaper
|Political News
|1
|Similar threads
|Politics Why Obaseki insists on Shaibu as running mate – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Politics PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate – Sahara Reporters
|Politics FG Lauds Obaseki’s Sustained Investment In education, As Edo Readies For Take-off Of New College Of Education – Leadership Newspaper
|Politics PDP postpones Edo guber primaries over Obaseki - Punch Newspaper
|Politics Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus meet, perfect defection plan - Punch Newspaper