BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank | Sahara Reporters Shortly after gaining access, the police and army arrived the scene but the robbers had refused to come out of the bank.

There is a standoff currently going on in Mpape in Abuja between a gang of armed robbers, the police and Nigerian Army after the hoodlums invaded a first generation bank.The armed robbers were said to have stormed the bank, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.