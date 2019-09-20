Metro BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank | Sahara Reporters

#1
There is a standoff currently going on in Mpape in Abuja between a gang of armed robbers, the police and Nigerian Army after the hoodlums invaded a first generation bank.
The armed robbers were said to have stormed the bank, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.


download (14).jpeg


BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank | Sahara Reporters

Shortly after gaining access, the police and army arrived the scene but the robbers had refused to come out of the bank.
t.co t.co
 
[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top