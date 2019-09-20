BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank | Sahara Reporters

There is a standoff currently going on in Mpape in Abuja between a gang of armed robbers, the police and Nigerian Army after the hoodlums invaded a first generation bank.
The armed robbers were said to have stormed the bank, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.
Shortly after gaining access, the police and army arrived the scene but the robbers had refused to come out of the bank.
