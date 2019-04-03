Metro BREAKING: President Buhari Vows To Prosecute Police Officers Who Killed Kolade Johnson – Naijaloaded

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to ensure that the police officers responsible for the killing of Kolade Johnson, a 36-year-old father of one, in Lagos State will be appropriately punished for their action. Johnson was killed by an officer



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2FKqoc6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top