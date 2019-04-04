Politics Breaking: Supreme court fix date to hear APC’s case on Rivers election – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The Supreme Court on Thursday shifted hearing in the four appeals on the rivers state APC primary election for the nomination of candidates for the 2019 general election to Monday, April 8th and Thursday, April 11th for a hearing.

The Apex Court adjourned hearing in the matters for …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2CRQaKX

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top