The election of governors of seven states in Nigeria will be affirmed or cancelled on Monday as the Supreme Court has hinted on readiness to deliver judgement.
The Supreme Court, at the weekend, sent a hearing notice to the lawyers.
This was same as last week when the judgement on some states were delivered after similar notices were sent out.
READ MORE
The Supreme Court, at the weekend, sent a hearing notice to the lawyers.
This was same as last week when the judgement on some states were delivered after similar notices were sent out.
READ MORE