A report that Coronavirus has entered Nigeria was laid to rest, when two suspected carriers from China tested negative on Saturday.Nigerians were thrown into panic when report emerged that the country has recorded its first Coronavirus case.Apart from Egypt, no other African country has recorded the virus case. However, speaking with TheCable, Emeka Oguanuo, an official of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), opined that the two persons who came into Nigeria from China tested negative to the virus.