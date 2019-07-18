Some criminals, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have kidnapped about fourteen passengers at Ajeoku junction, along Otan-ile-Okemesi road in Obokun Local Government of Osun State.
According to an eyewitness, Chief Saka Adelu, some of the criminals, who pretended as passengers boarded an Abuja-bound bus from Osogbo before striking at the said location around 5pm Sunday evening
