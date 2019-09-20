Metro Boko Haram Kills 19 Fulani Herdsmen In Gunfight, Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts - Nairaland

#1
Boko Haram jihadists gunned down 19 cattle herders Saturday in Nigeria, civilian militia sources and residents told AFP on Sunday.

Ethnic Fulani herders, besieged by a spate of armed attacks targeting their cattle, pursued Boko Haram, sparking a fierce gunfight outside Fuhe village, near Ngala close to the border with Cameroon.

“The insurgents killed 19 of the herdsmen in the fight,” anti-jihadist militia leader Umar Kachalla told AFP.

