Immediate past president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, has been convicted of money laundering and handed a two-year jail term, Aljazeera reported on Saturday, December 14. He will serve this under house arrest. The 75-year-old was forced out of the seat after spending 30 years in power. He was, thereafter, …Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/36AlBFQ Get More Nigeria Metro News