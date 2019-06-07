Every month, over 1.5 million people worldwide are looking for franchise opportunities. Vehicle history checking tool from carVertical identified that market as an opportunity to create a replicable B2C business model based on their multiple services. That’s how carVertical.WhiteLabel service was born as a solution for those entrepreneurs.
Creating a trustable car history registry from the ground up is very difficult as it would require investing millions as well as a good amount of time. carVertical.WhiteLabel offers the opportunity to run your own business based on carVertical expertise and technological tools.
Below is a summary of the main benefits offered by carVertical.WhiteLabel:
Website templates. Designing a website is a time-consuming process. carVertical can help you speed up this stage by supplying top-quality, stable, and functional websites templates that can minimize the time needed to publish your website.
Automatic Report Development System. The entire B2C model is based on offering a VIN number check service. This service should be fast, reliable, and professional. By using carVertical.WhiteLabel tools you can accomplish that goal with a minimum effort.
Content Management System (CMS). Content is the King. You need to create awareness about your services and the best way to do it is by publishing valuable content that attracts your potential customers.
Customer Relationship System (CRM). Building a healthy customer database is key to business success. Using the right tools to nurture that relationship is essential. Customer Relationships system were created with the specific purpose of improving customer service and thus increase customer retention that in turn drive more sales.
Application Programming Interface (API). The website, the reports, the CMS, and the CRM are indeed necessary, however, the access to the “raw” vehicle history registry information is what makes the business able to offer VIN-related services. By becoming a carVertical.WhiteLabel user your company will have access to carVertical.API which in turn will allow you to gather vehicle information from carVertical blockchain registry.
From a cost perspective, carVertical.WhiteLabel service consists of a fixed monthly subscription fee that will vary depending on the number of reports your business generates.
If you are looking for highly profitable franchise opportunities in the automotive industry then carVertical.WhiteLabel might be the solution you were waiting for. Based on the world’s biggest car history registry database, you can start offering VIN check, car history reports, and other VIN lookup services with the peace of mind of using carVertical trustable services.
