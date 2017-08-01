Submit Post Advertise

World British Man Has Sex With Car, Calls It 'Lover' [See Photos]

Discussion in 'World News' started by Samguine, Aug 1, 2017 at 11:05 AM. Views count: 191

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Darius Monty, a British man admitted that he loves having sex with his car, a Jaguar, which he has named Goldie.

    He is known to be suffering from a medical condition called Mechanophillia. This occurs when one is sexually attracted to machines like bicycles, motor vehicles, ships, helicopters and airplanes.

    He said he referred to his motor, “Goldie”, as his girlfriend which he enjoys having sex with than his girlfriend who left him over the same issue.

    Darius said “I didn’t choose this but I have fallen for a car, just like other people fall for women.

    “I find her arousing, I love spending time with her and she is very important to me. I don’t see her as an object, I look at her and I see my lover.”

    a.jpg


    b.jpg


    c.jpg
     
    Samguine, Aug 1, 2017 at 11:05 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Khaleesi Dragonfire

    Khaleesi Dragonfire New Member

    Ndiara.com

    What does this teach us now?
     
    Khaleesi Dragonfire, Aug 1, 2017 at 11:11 AM
    #2