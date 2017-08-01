Darius Monty, a British man admitted that he loves having sex with his car, a Jaguar, which he has named Goldie. He is known to be suffering from a medical condition called Mechanophillia. This occurs when one is sexually attracted to machines like bicycles, motor vehicles, ships, helicopters and airplanes. He said he referred to his motor, “Goldie”, as his girlfriend which he enjoys having sex with than his girlfriend who left him over the same issue. Darius said “I didn’t choose this but I have fallen for a car, just like other people fall for women. “I find her arousing, I love spending time with her and she is very important to me. I don’t see her as an object, I look at her and I see my lover.”