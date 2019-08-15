British police have frozen eight bank accounts containing a total of more than 100 million pounds ($121 million), which is suspected to have derived from bribery and corruption overseas.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday a London court had approved the Account Freezing Orders (AFOs), the largest …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/3030NE5
Get more World News
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday a London court had approved the Account Freezing Orders (AFOs), the largest …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/3030NE5
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]