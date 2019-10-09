Justforex_nb_campaign

World UK Court Rejects JP Morgan’s Bid to Quash Nigeria’s $875m Suit – Thisdaylive

#1
An Appeal Court in London yesterday rejected a request by JP Morgan to dismiss the $875 million suit filed by Nigeria against the US bank

The bank had asked the court to quash the Nigerian government’s case, arguing that it had no prospect of …

court.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2p5P2z4

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[9]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top