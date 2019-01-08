Business BUA Cement capacity in Sokoto to hit 4.5 million tonnes – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
BUA Group has announced that it has signed another contract with cement manufacturing company, CBMI, for the construction of a new three million metric tonnes per annum Kalambaina Cement Line 2 in Sokoto State, North West Nigeria.

This comes barely 90 …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2SIveMi

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top