As part of its corporate sustainability and social development initiatives, BUA Obu Cement Company, a Cement manufacturing subsidiary of one of Africa’s largest manufacturing conglomerates, BUA Group, has commissioned and donated 6 solar-powered water projects to various communities in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. …
