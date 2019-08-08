JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business BUA Donates 6 Solar Power Projects, Institutes Scholarship In Edo (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
As part of its corporate sustainability and social development initiatives, BUA Obu Cement Company, a Cement manufacturing subsidiary of one of Africa’s largest manufacturing conglomerates, BUA Group, has commissioned and donated 6 solar-powered water projects to various communities in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. …

bua.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GT3Ze5

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top