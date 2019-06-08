Featured Thread #1
Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has admitted the failure of President Buhari’s administration to give Nigerians refinery as promised in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election. Kachikwu who was appointed in 2015, in a interview with Punch on Saturday said
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2WrXhQZ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2WrXhQZ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]