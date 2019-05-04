Shehu Sani, the Nigerian lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, has lauded former President Goodluck Jonathan for the peaceful conduct of 2015 elections. In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Sani said the violence that have continued to trail the 2019 elections vindicated the former president. He noted …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2vE8tiw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2vE8tiw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]