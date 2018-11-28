President Muhammadu Buhari’s sole concern is that Nigeria's resources must be used for the man and woman who need it the most and this explains the focus of the administration’s entire economic policy, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The vice president stated this on Tuesday, November 27.....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2FG7DK2
Get More Nigeria Political News
The vice president stated this on Tuesday, November 27.....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2FG7DK2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]