An ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has reacted to social media reports that he is diverting funds meant for the family of the adopted Dapchi School girl, Leah Sharibu for personal use.
He said those accusing him were agents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Nn3Aq7
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said those accusing him were agents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Nn3Aq7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]