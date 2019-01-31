Politics Buhari’s Integrity Is Fake, Atiku Will Win Presidential Election – Obasanjo – Naijaloaded

#1
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo declared that the “self-professed integrity and morality of Buhari are fake.” He spoke at the Island Club 2019 Quarterly Business Lecture held in Lagos. The former …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2GbSO0u

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top