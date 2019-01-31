Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.
Obasanjo declared that the “self-professed integrity and morality of Buhari are fake.” He spoke at the Island Club 2019 Quarterly Business Lecture held in Lagos. The former …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2GbSO0u
Get More Nigeria Political News
Obasanjo declared that the “self-professed integrity and morality of Buhari are fake.” He spoke at the Island Club 2019 Quarterly Business Lecture held in Lagos. The former …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2GbSO0u
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]