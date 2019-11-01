Politics Buhari, Obasanjo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others eulogise Mobolaji Johnson – Newtelegraph

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari, his predecessor, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday extoled virtues of first military governor of Lagos state, Big-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson who died on Wednesday.

Mobolaji Johnson, who was the first …

johnson bb.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2q6Savo

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top