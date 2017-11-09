After over 80 days since President Muhammadu Buhari returned from the medical vacation in United Kingdom , he is yet to return fully at the Aso rock office. The presidency had initially issued a statement explaining that Mr. Buhari was staying away from the office due to ongoing repair works with some pictures of works circulated on social media. “The regular office needs some renovation because the 103 days of absence” caused “some deterioration” presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, had explained. Another of Mr. Buhari’s media aides, Garba Shehu, later blamed the damages on rodents, an excuse Nigerians largely found amusing, saying the0 “Lion King was sent out of office by rats. Meanwhile, an Insiders told Premium Times that spiritualists who worked on the president’s condition advised against his use of the office. It was believed that Buhari’s absence from his office is said to be connected to his tortuous health challenges. “You know the man was actually bewitched. All these rumours about this or that illness are just guess works. No one was sure, not even the doctors,” said a close aide of Mr. Buhari who preferred anonymity. “The trip to London in May was unscheduled and all the checks done, including in Germany, revealed nothing. We had to resort to prayers,” he said. The source said Mr. Buhari’s office and other parts of the villa are “undergoing spiritual cleansing to avert any recurrence in the future”. Recall that Reuben Abati, the former spokesperson to former President, Goodluck Jonathan had decried the operations of demons at the Presidential villa, insinuation which was quickly denounced by the present Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina.