Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Abandons Aso Rock Office Over 'Demons'

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 9, 2017 at 11:57 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    After over 80 days since President Muhammadu Buhari returned from the medical vacation in United Kingdom , he is yet to return fully at the Aso rock office.

    The presidency had initially issued a statement explaining that Mr. Buhari was staying away from the office due to ongoing repair works with some pictures of works circulated on social media.

    “The regular office needs some renovation because the 103 days of absence” caused “some deterioration” presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, had explained.

    Another of Mr. Buhari’s media aides, Garba Shehu, later blamed the damages on rodents, an excuse Nigerians largely found amusing, saying the0 “Lion King was sent out of office by rats.

    Meanwhile, an Insiders told Premium Times that spiritualists who worked on the president’s condition advised against his use of the office.

    It was believed that Buhari’s absence from his office is said to be connected to his tortuous health challenges.

    “You know the man was actually bewitched. All these rumours about this or that illness are just guess works. No one was sure, not even the doctors,” said a close aide of Mr. Buhari who preferred anonymity.

    buhari aso rock.JPG

    “The trip to London in May was unscheduled and all the checks done, including in Germany, revealed nothing. We had to resort to prayers,” he said.

    The source said Mr. Buhari’s office and other parts of the villa are “undergoing spiritual cleansing to avert any recurrence in the future”.

    Recall that Reuben Abati, the former spokesperson to former President, Goodluck Jonathan had decried the operations of demons at the Presidential villa, insinuation which was quickly denounced by the present Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 9, 2017 at 11:57 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buhari Abandons Rock
    1. Lequte
      Politics

      Atiku Speaks: Buhari, APC Abandoned Me After I Helped Them Win 2015 Elections

      Lequte, Sep 7, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,527
      Lequte
      Sep 7, 2017
    2. Jules
      Politics

      President Okechukwu Buhari Won't Abandon the South East - Presidency

      Jules, Aug 23, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      426
      Jules
      Aug 23, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Politics

      Senate Abandons Protest, Screens Buhari's REC Nominees

      Lequte, May 10, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      546
      Lequte
      May 10, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari Approves Completion Of Kaduna Power Plants Abandoned Since 2009

      RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,250
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 27, 2016
    5. Jules
      Politics

      Borno: Governor Shettima Abandons Govt House, Moves to Bama

      Jules, Sep 22, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      462
      Jules
      Sep 22, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Council of State Meeting: Drama as Photographers 'Abandon' Buhari for Jonathan

      RemmyAlex, Sep 7, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      8,925
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 7, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Politics

      Buhari Has Abandoned Those Who Helped Him Become President- APC Members Grumble

      Lequte, Jun 29, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      943
      Lequte
      Jun 29, 2016

    Comments