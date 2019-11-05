Politics Buhari administration spent N1.7 trillion on Nigeria’s ‘broken’ electricity sector in three years – El-Rufai - Daily Post

The federal government has in the past three years spent N1.7 trillion on Nigeria’s electricity sector, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said.

The Kaduna State governor spoke on Wednesday after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Mr El-Rufai, who said “the entire (electricity) sector is broken,” said such expenditure by the Muhammadu Buhari administration on a privatised sector was “unsustainable.”


