Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Buhari appoints Obinna, Saidu Chairman, Exec./Sec. of PPPRA - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Atuonwo Obinma and Abubakadir Said as Chairman and Executive Secretary respectively for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Seidu was reappointed for a second...
www.newtelegraphng.com