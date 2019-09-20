Politics Buhari 'approves N37 billion for National Assembly renovation - Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

The money is instead part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, told journalists in Abuja on Monday.

