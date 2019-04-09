PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assured foreign investors of good returns on their investment in Nigeria within the shortest possible period.
The President stated this yesterday when he met six different groups of investors on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai, …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2I8O2CO
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President stated this yesterday when he met six different groups of investors on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai, …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2I8O2CO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]