Politics Buhari assures foreign investors of huge turn-over – Vanguard News

#1
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assured foreign investors of good returns on their investment in Nigeria within the shortest possible period.

The President stated this yesterday when he met six different groups of investors on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai, …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2I8O2CO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top