President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly called Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on phone today. PREMIUM TIMES reports that Buhari called in during a special prayer gathering at Government House, Kano. “I’m much better now and I thank you for the prayers and indeed the entire Nigerians”, Mr. Buhari said in a call placed on speakerphone near the hall’s microphone and heard by everyone in the hall. he Kano government sponsored Wednesday’s special prayers including the recitation of the Quran for the speedy recovery of the president.