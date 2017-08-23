President Muhammadu Buhari has canceled today's Federal Executive Council meeting. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed in a statement that the meeting would not hold. Adesina did not however disclose the reason behind the decision to cancel the weekly cabinet meeting. He said the President will receive Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office. The statement read, “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council will not hold today. “President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.” Buhari has been operating from an office in his residence since Monday while the Presidency claimed that his main office had been destroyed by rodents and needed to be renovated.