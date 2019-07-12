JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari commends Soyinka for holding leaders accountable as Nobel Laurette hits 85 – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on his 85th birthday, July 13, 2019. Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on (Media & Publicity) Femi Adesina rejoiced with the literary icon for being one of the country’s greatest prides, and a …

SOYINKA.PNG


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NRVBS6
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top