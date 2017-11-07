President Muhammadu Buhari while presnting the 2018 budget to the joint session made lawmakers to burst into laughter at the mention of the whistleblower policy of the Federal government. Buhari had reminded the lawmakers that Nigerians should not forget that the Whistleblower lines are still open. "I wish to remind Nigerians that the whistle blower lines are still availale", he said. The lawmakers quickly burst into laughter, probably because some of the scapegoats are in their chambers. Related: President Buhari Presents N8.6 trillion 2018 Budget [BREAKDOWN]