Politics Buhari doesn’t care about who emerges as Senate President — Aduwo – Vanguard News

#1
Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, a human rights activist, is President of Rights Monitoring Group.

In this interview, Aduwo explains why corruption is difficult to tackle despite the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari....



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2VXoHCi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top