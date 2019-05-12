Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, a human rights activist, is President of Rights Monitoring Group.
In this interview, Aduwo explains why corruption is difficult to tackle despite the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari....
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2VXoHCi
Get More Nigeria Political News
In this interview, Aduwo explains why corruption is difficult to tackle despite the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari....
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2VXoHCi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]