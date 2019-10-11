Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Buhari extends nephew’s tenure in Police service to 38 years – Vanguard Nigeria

Buhari’s nephew, Abdulkarim Dauda, will no longer retire next year as stipulated by service rules. President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda, by three years. &#13; Dauda, who’s a nephew to the president, would clock the constituted 35 years

Imageee-1.jpg

Read more via Vanguard Nigeria – https://ift.tt/315Q0J9
