President Muhammadu Buhari is about to leave Abuja for Daura his hometown for Sallah celebration. The President is expected to land at the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport by 3pm and thereafter use a presidential chopper to Daura, his country home. Sources at the Abuja airport told Nigerian Bulletin that security operatives have blocked roads and seen around the Abuja airport. Also, at Katsina, feelers noticed that security has been beefed up across the state as people are eager to catch a glimpse of the president.