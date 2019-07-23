JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari govt under attack over death of Channels Tv Reporter, Precious Owolabi – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has come under attack over the death of Precious Owolabi, the Channels TV reporter, shot during the clash between the police and Shiite protesters in Abuja on Monday.

The management and staff of the television station confirmed Owolabi’s death on Monday night. DAILY …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LCTn78

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top