Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Health: APC Summons 23 State Governors

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Mar 2, 2017 at 7:02 AM. Views count: 54

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned its 23 state governors for an urgent meeting in Abuja today, March 2.

    All Progressives Congress.jpg

    According to VANGUARD, the party leadership and the state executives are expected to discuss on the state of the nation, President Buhari's health, as well as its forthcoming non-elective national convention slated for April 29.

    A source at the party’s secretariat in Abuja confirmed that some of the governors are not pleased with the fact that they could not visit the president.

    The source said, “You would also have observed how the President’s handlers have effectively fenced out the national leadership of the party from visiting him.

    ‘’In fact, it took some level of pressure to even get the national chairman present during one of those telephone conversations between the acting president and President Buhari.”
     
    Jules, Mar 2, 2017 at 7:02 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments