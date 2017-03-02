The All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned its 23 state governors for an urgent meeting in Abuja today, March 2. According to VANGUARD, the party leadership and the state executives are expected to discuss on the state of the nation, President Buhari's health, as well as its forthcoming non-elective national convention slated for April 29. A source at the party’s secretariat in Abuja confirmed that some of the governors are not pleased with the fact that they could not visit the president. The source said, “You would also have observed how the President’s handlers have effectively fenced out the national leadership of the party from visiting him. ‘’In fact, it took some level of pressure to even get the national chairman present during one of those telephone conversations between the acting president and President Buhari.”