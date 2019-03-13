Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has revealed another midnight meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chief of Army Staff, and the acting Inspector General of Police, among others.....
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2CiF2Xj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2CiF2Xj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[119]