President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that he is getting frustrated over the amount of funds stolen from the national treasury currently stashed in banks in the United States of America and Europe.
The President stated this during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Paris, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JXlOZC
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President stated this during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Paris, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JXlOZC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]