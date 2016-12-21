Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Introduces New Policy, 'Report Financial Crime And Earn 5% From Recovered Sum'

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:12 PM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has approved a new policy on whistle blowing that aims to encourage Nigerians to report financial and other related crimes to relevant authorities.

    The policy is that every whistleblower whose revelations lead to recovery of money will be entitled to as much as 5 per cent of the recovered sum.

    The new policy was approved Wednesday at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari inside the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa.

    The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who announced the new policy to State House correspondents, said it is being put in place “in conjunction with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”.

    fe3.jpg

    She said the policy is a stop gap initiative until the National Assembly formally passes a law on whistle blowing.

    She said the new programme encourages Nigerians with information on financial crimes to disclose it.

    She said the aim is to strengthen the fight against corruption by the Buhari administration.

    She said anonymity and protection of whistleblowers will also be guaranteed.
     
    RemmyAlex, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:12 PM
    #1



    Comments

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    what about the allegation hanging on Babachir Lawal's neck? Rotimi Amaechi? Fashola in Lagos? Pastor Usani, Niger Delta minister from Cross River?

    Gov't of jokes!
     
    RemmyAlex, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:40 PM
    #2
  Tobi1

    Tobi1

     
    Tobi1, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:10 PM
    #3
  Samguine

    Samguine

    Samguine, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:17 PM
    #4
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    You should.. how much did they steal in all?
     
    RemmyAlex, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:22 PM
    #5
  Samguine

    Samguine

    Those four people I mentioned will be summoned soon!!!
     
    Samguine, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:28 PM
    #6
  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi

    Oga, no o. I live within my legitimate income ni o. BTW, 'Stealing is not corruption' na. ;)
     
    Oluogunjobi, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:44 PM
    #7
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    Even corruption is NOT corruption. It is persecution :)
     
    RemmyAlex, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:53 PM
    #8
  Lequte

    Lequte

    Why is my name the first on the list, my friend? Mr. Man RESPECT YOURSELF.
     
    Lequte, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:25 PM
    #9
  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi

    You wonder why name comes after yours. @Samguine does not like me. I know.
     
    Oluogunjobi, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:42 PM
    #10
  Lequte

    Lequte

    This is a hate list. This user needs to be banned.

    Admin please help us to ban this user. He has to spend the next 3 weeks in NIgerianBulletin Prison.
     
    Lequte, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:00 PM
    #11
  curator

    curator

    Empirical evidence please
     
    curator, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:24 PM
    #12
