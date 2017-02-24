Submit Post Advertise

Buhari is Alive But .... - GUARDIAN

Discussion started by Jules, Feb 24, 2017

    Chances of President Muhammadu Buhari returning home soon are very slim.

    Muhammadu Buhari5.jpg

    GUARDIAN quotes a source very close to the President saying, “The man is alive, but not okay. He is very ill. He is probably not going home soon.”

    When told by the reporter that The Guardian was just hoping the president was fit and coming home soon as Nigerians had been repeatedly told, one of the sources noted: “he comes out in the evenings, but is very ill.”

    A second source also claimed that President Buhari went to the Mosque to pray last Friday. “he went for prayers on Friday. I saw about four cars” leaving Abuja House. “Maybe that was him,” the source added.
     
    Will Osinbajo be another Jonathan?
     
    Maybe, maybe not....... but I think hes preparing for the role withe all the frequent visits and the subtle PR campaigns
     
    what PR campaign?
     
