Professor Sam Oyovbaire was Minister of Information during the military administration of President Ibrahim Babangida.
He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Pro-Chancellor , Chairman, Governing Council of the Delta State University. He is …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2ELBZdO
Get More Nigeria Political News
He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Pro-Chancellor , Chairman, Governing Council of the Delta State University. He is …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2ELBZdO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[21]