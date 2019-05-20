President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will do his best to ensure that Nigerians live in peace. Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying this when he had iftar (breaking of fast) with Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara State, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.
