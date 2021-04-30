  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Business Buhari lauds Segun Ogunsanya’s appointment as Airtel Africa’s CEO – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Buhari lauds Segun Ogunsanya’s appointment as Airtel Africa's CEO - New Telegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the elevation of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, to MD/CEO of Airtel Africa Plc. With the appointment, the President said the flag of Nigeria has been hoisted proudly across the African...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Business Okonkwo resumes as Union Bank’s CEO – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
503
Kayode Israel
K
C
Business MTN, Airtel others pay N148bn tax in 9 months – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
678
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Business Onyeali-Ikpe assumes duties as MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
646
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Business Confusion as telcos fail to resume SIM cards’ sales – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
497
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Buhari: How new IGP was selected – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
441
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top