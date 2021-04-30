Kayode Israel
Buhari lauds Segun Ogunsanya’s appointment as Airtel Africa's CEO - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the elevation of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, to MD/CEO of Airtel Africa Plc. With the appointment, the President said the flag of Nigeria has been hoisted proudly across the African...
www.newtelegraphng.com